The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 20, 1945:
This is the thirtieth anniversary of the present ownership of The Daily Mail.
On Jan. 19, 1915, the first issue under the present ownership was published, in which pledge was made to support the best interests of Salida and the surrounding district.
Without engaging in research, and depending solely upon fickle memory, we can recall a few accomplishments that stand out.
In 1915 there was not a purebred milk cow or bull in the county except at the State Reformatory.
The Mail inaugurated Dairy Day, which was continued for several years, and as a result many purebred herds were started.
