The Mountain Mail, Nov. 25, 1994: The Valley Children’s Theatre group will sponsor a holiday float during the lighting of the “S” Mountain Festivities Fri., Nov. 25.
Various members of the children’s nonprofit group will be in full costume collecting donations for their holiday production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
Two local performances of the play, one in Buena Vista and one in Salida, will be offered at no charge in early December, and donations will greatly help offset costs of set materials, costumes and brochure printing.
