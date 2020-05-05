The Mountain Mail, May 5,1970:
Monday was Precinct Caucus Day throughout the state of Colorado. And, in keeping with the Colorado Election Code, Republicans and Democrats alike met Monday night in Chaffee County.
Next on the schedule, as prescribed by that same code, is the filing in writing of lists not less than three and not more than six potential judges for the Primary Election September 8. The committeemen or committeewomen are charged with this responsibility.
Mack Witty is Chaffee County Democratic Central Committee chairman. The post for the Republican Party is held by Kenny Englert.
