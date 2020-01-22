The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1970:
A District Man Miles Trophy, presented for the first time in this area, was picked up by the Salida Jaycees when eleven local men went to Monte Vista. The occasion was the District Meeting.
The trophy is a traveling trophy with the opportunity being afforded for another Jaycee chapter to take it from the local organization, should that chapter toll up more travel miles in visitation to other clubs.
On the trophy, the first name inscribed is that of Salida, indicating the local organization was the travelingest chapter of Jaycees in the district during the fall of 1969.
Attending the Monte Vista meeting from Salida were Jaycees Claude Torbitt, Tim Butala, Larry Brown, Carl Hasselbrink, Ralph Sneddon, Phil Noll, Bob Freeman, Ken Greisel, Joe Padilla, Picie Hylton and Stu Addler.
