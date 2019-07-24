The Mountain Mail, July 24, 1969: Frank
Galbreath of Howard has a major role in two motion pictures. The films will be released by a leading studio and are Westerns. One will be shot near Telluride in the latter part of September. Galbreath then travels to California with the company in November to finish the picture.
In one production, Galbreath plays the part of a drifter. The filming began in February and ended in the latter part of May. A bounty hunter is the role portrayed by Galbreath in the other picture to be shot at Telluride. The release date for both films is unknown at this printing.
