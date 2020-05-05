The Salida Daily Mail, May 5, 1945:
Pfc. Lincoln A. McMullen came Thursday morning to visit his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank McMullen of Poncha Springs, and other relatives. He is on a delayed route furlough. He will report at Santa Barbara, Calif., on May 27 for reclassification.
Pfc. McMullen has been in service 40 months and was in the Southwest Pacific 36 months. This is his first furlough since going overseas.
He was awarded the MacArthur Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Silver Star, the Presidential Citation for service in the Battle of Buna, the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon, four major battle stars, the Purple Heart, the Expert Infantryman Medal, and six overseas stripes.
He was hospitalized seventeen times for Malaria and once for Scrub Typhus.
