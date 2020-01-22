The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1995:
At its Jan. 10 public meeting, the Buena Vista Board of Town Trustees approved a revised site plan from City Market, Inc., the company planning to build a large supermarket on U.S. 24, south.
The new market will replace the existing Circle Super store with construction starting as early as spring.
The new site plan reduces the size of the planned store slightly, but it will still have over 21,000 square feet in retail space.
This reduction in size will make for 55 feet of setback from the rear of the building to the west end of the property.
