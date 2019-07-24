The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1994:
A recent study concludes that housing is a problem in Chaffee County and the situation likely will worsen in the future.
A report to the Chaffee County Task Force on Housing by Chris Cares of RRC Associates, Boulder, states:
“While the percentage of the local population experiencing housing problems is not high relative to many communities (looking at housing costs as a percentage of income), employers are having difficulty finding quality employees, and newcomers to the county are experiencing an especially difficult time finding housing.”
Furthermore, “growth is expected to continue, and the current situation will likely worsen in both the Salida and Buena Vista areas,” Cares wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.