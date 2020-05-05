The Salida Mail, May 4, 1920:
The Children’s Party of the Sunday Schools of Chaffee County was largely attended.
More than a hundred primaries assembled at the Baptist Church and the same number at the Christian church. Games were enjoyed for an hour or so when all gathered at the Baptist church for refreshments.
May baskets filled with sandwiches, cakes and candies were given to each one. The rest of the afternoon was spent at Alpine Park.
