The Salida Mail,Feb. 3, 1920:
Delacy Ramsey and Frank Egender of Salida took possession this morning of the Palace hotel which they bought from J.W. Patton.
The new proprietors are the son and son-in-law of A. Ramsey who built and opened the hotel ten years ago.
He sold it after one year to J.E. Miller, who disposed of it last July to Mr. Patton. Mr. Patton will return to Leadville, where he will again resume his duties as conductor for the D.& R.G.R.R. Company.
