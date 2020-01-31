The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 30, 1945:
The Daily Mail has installed Teletype service for the reception of United Press World News. The service heretofore had been received by telephone and telegraph.
The new system will permit the reception of three times as much news with less danger of error in transmission.
The messages come through the machine typewritten and practically ready for the printer.
This expensive installation places Salida in a class with cities of much larger size in the reception of daily news.
The machine has been in operation since Jan. 22, but announcement was withheld until it was certain that the operation of it was thoroughly mastered.
