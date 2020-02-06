The Salida Mail, Feb. 6, 1920:
The fire department was summoned to 310 Hunt Street at 4:00 o’clock yesterday afternoon by neighbors who noticed smoke coming from the roof of the house.
Mrs. E.E. Skipton noticed the flame and was hurrying across the street to notify the family when she fell and broke both bones in her right wrist. She was taken to the hospital where the injured member was cared for.
