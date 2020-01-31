The Mountain Mail, Jan. 30, 1970:
A bill increasing the pay for elected state officials as much as two-and-one-half times was approved by the Colorado State Affairs Committee Thursday.
The bill would increase the governor’s salary effective after next November’s election, from $30,000 to $42,500.
The biggest increase would be for the lieutenant governor, from $10,000 to $25,000.
Other increases: attorney general from $18,000 to $27,500; secretary of state, $15,000 to $22,000; and state treasurer, from $15,000 to $22,000.
