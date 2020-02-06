The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 6, 1945:
For carrying first aid equipment to a wounded gunner in the face of danger from intense flak, First Lieutenant Neil A. Davenport, a B-26 Marauder navigator from Salida, has been awarded the Soldier’s Medal.
The incident occurred on a November 4th attack on an ordinance depot at Trier, Germany. Flak was intense and accurate and after the bombing run the turret gunner was seriously wounded.
Although bringing the first aid equipment to the gunner meant crossing the open bomb bays, with anti-aircraft fire still exploding around the plane, Lt. Davenport removed his flak suit and made the crossing.
In conclusion the citation accompanying the award reads: “The coolness and intrepidity displayed by Lt. Davenport is in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Army Air Forces.”
The 24-year-old flier adds the Soldier’s Medal to the Air Medal and 10 oak leaf clusters previously earned.
Lt. Davenport is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Neil E. Davenport, 816 G Street, Salida. He has 58 missions to his credit.
