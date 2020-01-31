The Mountain Mail, Jan. 30 1995:
Clarence A. Rout, son of Mrs. Amos Rout and a 1554 graduate of Salida High School, was awarded the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award recently in Norfolk, Va.
Rout was recognized for meritorious service from June 1993 to June 1994 while serving as fire marshal for the Atlantic Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Command.
The fire marshal is responsible for management inspections of firefighting programs at Navy and Marine Corps bases.
The office also provides technical assistance on structural and aircraft firefighting, deals with hazardous materials, investigates fires and inspects commercial shipyards.
