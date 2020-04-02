The Salida Mail, April 2, 1920:
Edward Hively, pioneer of Salida, died yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, Calif., where he had resided for fifteen years. During his residence here he was one of the most influential citizens. He built the Hively block, which was sold two years ago to J. W. DeWeese, who soon after disposed of it to Stancato.
He was at one time clerk in the Ben Disman Clothing store, after which he was in the hardware business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.