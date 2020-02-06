The Mountain Mail, Feb. 5, 1970:
Look a little longer at your January 1970 issue of American Canoeist magazine. Several faces and names of Salidans are in evidence on the cover and several inside pages.
The magazine’s new editor and publisher, Irene L. Leaming, was in town November 8 and 9 for the 1969 National Executive Committee Meeting and expressed a more-than-passing interest in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.