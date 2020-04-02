The Salida Daily Mail, April 2, 1945:
Spring began officially in Salida on March 21, but it really began Feb. 1. This was the warmest spring season in forty years.
Only four days in February showed a temperature of 10 degrees above zero or lower and only two days in March showed a temperature of 16 degrees above zero or less.
These temperatures lasted only a few hours in the early morning and were followed the next day by thawing temperatures.
The harvest of commercial ice in the Salida area is thinner this year because of the mild winter.
The city skating pond was operated three months but it was declared unsafe on Feb. 6 and was not again opened because there was not enough sustained cold to freeze a safe covering for skaters.
