The Mountain Mail, April 2, 1970:
Activity at Rio Grande Motor Way, Inc., in Salida is at a stand-still, according to James Amicone. Rio Grande is one of the many freight company docks being picketed in Denver, Pueblo and other places by the Teamsters Union.
There are no pickets locally, but the tie-up at other docks keeps movement of freight locally in a stalled condition. Local company employees were advised today to stay home.
(0) comments
