The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1995:
On October 20, 1994, the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) was created. The NRCS is more than a new name for the 60-year-old Soil Conservation Service (SCS).
The new agency combines the authorities and programs of the former SCS with five natural resource conservation programs administered by other U.S. Department of Agriculture agencies.
These programs are the Wetlands Reserve Program, the Water Bank Program, the Forestry Incentives Program and the Colorado River Salinity Control Program, and the Farms for the Future Program.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service will increasingly look at all resources on private lands as its resource conservationists help private land owners on a voluntary basis.
