The Mountain Mail, Feb. 6, 1995:
The Colorado music educators held their 1995 clinic/conference, “Celebration of Musical Excellence,” Jan. 26-28 at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.
Music staff attending the conference from Salida were Arlin Buller, Joyce Hanagan, Vickie Alstaetter and Bonnie Moorehead.
The clinic offers technology showcases and concerts and gives Colorado’s music educators a chance to share ideas, information and experiences in order to build healthy music programs in schools.
