The Mountain Mail, April 13, 1970:
Riley Murphy, Kesner Junior High eighth-grader, won the right to compete with top spellers from across the state in Denver later this spring when she outlasted Pam Davidoff in Saturday’s marathon two-person spelling contest.
Kesner seventh-grader Mary Cortese finished in third place.
Behind her, Robert Wood and Mike Hagan, both of Buena Vista, came in fourth and fifth, respectively.
