The Mountain Mail, May 29, 1995: Art of the Rockies Gallery, now at the Salida Steam Plant, officially opens for the 1995 summer season on Thursday, June 1 with the three-day performance by Arrangement of Motion Dance Company of Salida.
Art of the Rockies Gallery has been located on West Third Street since 1991, but had to move this year because the building was sold.
Members invite everyone to stop by the Steam Plant and see the works on display in the new gallery, the lobby of the Steam Plant. The lobby has been completely redecorated for the opening.
