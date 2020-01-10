The Salida Mail, Jan. 9, 1920:
The largest increase ever made in a single year is seen in the receipts from the National Forests for the fiscal year ending June 20, 1919, which were greater by $783,484 than in the previous twelve months.
The receipts totaled $4,368,414, says Chief Forester H.S. Graves. To this total the grazing business contributed more than $2,000,000 and the receipts from timber were somewhat more than $1,500,000.
The receipts from grazing now exceed those from timber by more than a million dollars and form 59 percent of the total receipts, due, states the forester, to the fact that practically the entire forage crop of the National Forest can, under present conditions, be utilized while the annual timber cut is but an insignificant fraction of the sustained yield obtained from the Forests or the total cut of the country.
