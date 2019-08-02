The Salida Record, Aug. 1, 1919:
A lot of folks lope through life without ever stopping to take one whiff of the incense of the cool, sweet glades they rush through.
Many are not content, unless their hoofs are pounding down the hard macadam highway.
If, perchance, they stray off into the forest, and wind up on some fairy trail among the everlasting springs, they snort with disgust, and plunge through the thicket, and briars, and over rotting logs, and through blackberry barricades until they emerge once more, breathless, on the hard highway, under the bright glare, with the stink of gasoline and the shriek of wild horns and whistles for their life’s melody.
