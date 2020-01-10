The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 10, 1945:
Word has been received from Denver that Chaffee county was the first to make a complete report of the election returns in November.
The Chaffee county returns were completed before midnight. Many counties including Denver, did not get the returns in for several days.
The quick returns in Chaffee county is a compliment to the judges and clerks serving in all the precincts of the county.
