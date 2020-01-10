The Mountain Mail, Jan. 9, 1970:
Bradley Smith of Buena Vista was the recipient of one of the three principal nominations to the West Point Academy by Congressman Wayne Aspinall.
Named by the Congressman, along with Smith were Charles Alexander of Gunnison and Joseph Murphy of Gunnison. Among the alternates to Smith was Gary Lynn Alexander of Saguache.
The principal nominations were made to the Naval Academy. They are Harold Tholen of Telluride, Stephen Dawson of Grand Junction and Stanley Fuller of Fort Collins.
Aspinall stated that all nominations were made on the basis of competitive written examinations given last year.
