The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 2, 1944:
Speaking of Victory Gardens, Mrs. Joe Kochman, while pulling up turnips in her garden, discovered she had gathered good sized turnips. Some were two pounds to three and three-quarter pounds.
The three-and-three-quarter pound turnip was nineteen inches in diameter.
If all gardens were as good, there would be something in raising Victory Gardens.
