The Mountain Mail, June 19, 1880:
The following points in relation both to locations of claims and to agricultural and timber claims, are taken from the Land Owner’s condensations of laws and rulings by the Commissioner of the General Land Office: Annual work – construction of the act of January 22, 1880, relative to annual labor and improvements.
The following interpretation of this act of Congress was sent to H.N. Copp May 1 by J. A. Williamson, commissioner, in reply to Mr. Copp’s letter of April 17, referring to the question of re-locating mines under the law of January 22, 1880, and asking the following:
When does a mine located February 1, 1880, become subject to location?
When does a mine located April 8, 1875, on which annual work has here-to-fore been promptly done and improvements made, become subject to relocation; provided no work has so far been done since April 8, 1979?
