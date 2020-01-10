The Mountain Mail, Jan. 11, 1995:
Six Chaffee County elected officials took the oath of office from District Judge Ken Plotz at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.
Plotz administered the oath to District 3 Commissioner Glenn Everett, Clerk and Recorder Mary Ellen Belmar, Public Trustee Sandy Wilkins, Assessor Joann Boyd, Sheriff Ronny Bergmann and Coroner Tim Glenn.
