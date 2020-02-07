The Salida Mail, Feb. 6, 1920:
A new polisher has been installed at the Salida Granite plant by the new company, whereby the capacity will be increased by 15 percent.
The plant will now be better able to take care of orders.
The Salida Mail, Feb. 6, 1920:
A new polisher has been installed at the Salida Granite plant by the new company, whereby the capacity will be increased by 15 percent.
The plant will now be better able to take care of orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.