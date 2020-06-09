The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1880:
The work of taking the census was begun on the first day of the present month in this State, as it was in all the other states and territories in the Union. The work must be done and returns sent to Washington by the first day of July. Colorado comprises of one supervisor’s district and is divided into one hundred and twelve districts. Chaffee county is divided into two districts, and the enumerators are W.W. Orrick and G.D. Morrison.
The supervisor for this State estimates the present population at 230,000. We are of the opinion that it exceeds that number. If all portions of the State are gaining in population as rapidly as the central and southwestern part, the number will not fall short of 300,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.