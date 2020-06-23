The Salida Mail, June 22, 1920:
Eddie Brooks, army aviator, will fly from Denver, across the mountains to the Salida Fairgrounds July 1 and will give exhibitions for two days at the big celebration to be held in that city July 2 and 3. Brooks recently made a trip in an airplane from Denver to Salt Lake City and returned without mishap.
He is using a Standard plane built especially for high altitudes.
Brooks was an instructor in aviation at Love field, Texas, during the war. He is an exhibition flier and has all the tricks of the game, which he will show at Salida.
