The Salida Mail, March 30, 1920:
Three horses belonging to Peter Spino were killed instantly Friday afternoon when the pole on a hay stacker which they were dragging came in contact with a live wire, the electric current being conveyed down through a cable and chain from the stacker to the horses.
Angelo Spino and two brothers, Albert and Dominic, were taking the hay stacker from the Dickman ranch to the Spino ranch.
Just as they turned into their ranch the pole on the stacker broke the two telephone wires and the horses became frightened and bolted.
The pole of the stacker caught and broke the power line. The live wire, carrying 13,000 volts, came in contact with the cable and the electric current was transferred through the machine to the horses, killing them instantly and burning the harness.
