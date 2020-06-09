The Salida Mail, June 8, 1920:
Marshal Blunkall last week told the band of gypsies to skedaddle, skip, vamoose, go from hence. They were getting ready to palm the nickels and the chickens and buy more gasoline for their big touring cars, when they were cut short in their career by the stern mandate of the law.
Marshal Blunkall went out to their camping ground in his car. They stopped him and asked for a match, which is a gypsy way of starting the touch. Marshal Blunkall produced a match but also displayed his star.
The gypsies made no protest, but packed up and started on their way across Poncha Pass.
