The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 7, 1945:
Mrs. Helen Mullins McDaniels of Salida is one of the prisoners in Baguio Camp, who may have been released when the Americans conquered the Japanese at Manila.
Her husband, who was a civil engineer, became an officer in the army after Pearl Harbor. He was taken prisoner at Corregidor and is reported to have died in a prison camp.
Mrs. McDaniels is a daughter of the late Dennis Mullins. Her mother lives in California. She is a sister of Mrs. Francis Jacobs and Mrs. Edna Beck of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.