The Salida Daily Mail, June 23, 1945:
L.A. Barrett, superintendent of schools, expects to finish the manuscript of another book this weekend, to be called “The Physics of Familiar Things.” A contract has already been signed to publish the booklet together with four others to be written later this summer.
The physics book is a companion one to an earlier manuscript called “Chemistry of Familiar Things.” The present book contains chapters on mechanics, heat, sound, electricity and light pointing out some of the physics principles involved in common and familiar things about us.
