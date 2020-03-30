The Salida Daily Mail, March 28, 1945:
Chaffee County went over the top in the 1945 Red Cross drive to raise $6,700 this morning, according to chairman Roye Erickson, with some workers not yet heard from.
The total has been reached, hence it is likely the county will total about $7,000 by the end of the month.
Buena Vista passed the quota yesterday, as had the business district, the public schools, and the special gift committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.