The Mountain Mail, Aug. 2, 1969:
Mr. and Mrs. Tony Dominguez, married July 30, 1919, in La Madera, New Mexico, came to Salida in April 1922 and still reside at 1347 I Street.
Helping them celebrate 50 years of married life were a son, Victor Dominguez, Salida, and a daughter, Mrs. Lila Edwards of Phoenix, Arizona. Tony Dominguez, Jr., and another daughter, Mrs. Ruby Stayton of Grand Junction, had been here visiting their mother one month earlier while she was in the hospital. Dominguez was employed at several mines and also worked several years on the D&RG Railroad.
The couple has eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is 71. She is 68.
