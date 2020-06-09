The Salida Daily Mail, June 8, 1945:
Jack Carroch, driver of a lime rock quarry truck at Wellsville, sustained cuts and bruises at 10:30 o’clock a.m. when the truck was struck by an eastbound freight train at the Wellsville crossing.
The truck was so badly damaged that C.W. (Brownie) Wickers, who rushed to the scene of the accident, had to smash the cab with a hammer to release him.
The train made an emergency stop and the crew assisted in caring for the injured man.
The truck was thrown 50 feet.
