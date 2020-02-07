The Mountain Mail, Feb. 6, 1970:
Chaffee Countians emerged on top of a judicial battle in Cañon City today when the verdict of Judge Max C. Wilson, District Court in Cañon City, was rendered.
Salida attorney Witty served as attorney for the District 11 Water Users Association in a protest against CF&I.
CF&I had purchased a water right of 5.7 cubic feet per second at Parkdale. They then proposed to move the removal point some 40 miles downstream to the Minnequa Canal, the point from which they take water for operation of their plant at Pueblo.
District 11 Water Users protested the action on the basis that former use had returned 4.7 cubic feet of the original 5.7 to the river for use by others in the intervening miles and that transfer of the total amount would have a tendency to hurt junior users upriver in times of water shortage.
It was the ruling of Judge Wilson that one cubic foot per second could be taken from the Arkansas River by CF&I but that the other 4.7 cubic feet must remain in the river, according to Witty.
This was reportedly the exact response sought by the local water users.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.