The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1880:
The Chaffee County Bank has sold thirty feet off the back end of their three lots to Webb and Corbin, and the latter named firm will at once erect thereon a building which they have been occupying in Cleora.
They have already put up a small building near the railroad in which they will do business until their house on this side of the river is ready for occupancy.
The lots they have purchased here are opposite the Mountain Mail office and adjoin the alley, giving them a side entrance through which to handle heavy goods.
