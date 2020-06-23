The Mountain Mail, June 22, 1970:
The Chaffee County Cowbelles put into effect a novel method of promoting beef and honoring fathers on Father’s Day.
Mrs. M.J. King, beef promotion chairman, has announced the gift of two $5 certificates to a father in each end of the county having a son or daughter born before midnight preceding Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21.
Each father receiving the certificate may purchase the beef at the store of his choice.
