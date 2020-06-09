The Mountain Mail, June 9, 1970:
New officers were elected at the Monday evening meeting of the Lions Club held at the Poncha Lodge.
Officers are as follows: Don Mitchell, president; Rich Birdsall, second vice president; James Allan, third vice president; Phil Noll, secretary; Ken Hoeschen, treasurer; Dr. Ron Jones, tail twister; Bruno Marchi, Lion tamer; Ed Touber and Ted Jacobs, two-year directors; Charles Melien and G.G. Mills, one-year directors.
