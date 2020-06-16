The Salida Mail, June 18, 1920:
Chaffee County is beginning the first cutting of what is believed to be one of the biggest hay crops ever produced here. The farmers are all jubilant over the outlook, the general condition of all crops being better this year than in many seasons past.
Abundant rains at the right time this spring and the last heavy snows helped the crops wonderfully.
Arthur Sneddon began cutting his crop Wednesday and other farmers in Missouri Park, Sand Park and Adobe Park are preparing to get the mowers in the fields next week.
