The Mountain Mail, March 29, 1995:
Chaffee County is in the process of bringing the aviation and jet fuel supply systems at Harriet Alexander Field up to Environmental Protection Administration and Colorado Oil Inspector regulations.
Work began March 8 and is expected to be completed by April 1.
The $26,000 system is being provided by a grant of $20,800 (80 percent) from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Aviation Division, with the remaining 20 percent to be paid by the county.
The two 12,000-gallon underground tanks, one for regular aviation fuel and the other for jet fuel, were uncovered, drained and blown with air to remove the fumes prior to coating them with polyurethane.
