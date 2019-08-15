The Salida Record, Aug. 15, 1919:
Information from R. G. Parvin, game and fish commissioner, Denver, conveys the knowledge that open season on doves is for one day only, September 1st.
Following is a communication from Mr. Parvin regarding the matter:
Owing to the fact that September 1st is the last day of the open season on doves under Colorado State law and the first day of the open season under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty act and Regulations thereunder, this date is open under both laws without conflict.
Under the Federal regulations, 25 doves may be taken a day. The state law is silent on this point; therefore 25 is the bag limit.
