The Mountain Mail, June 9, 1995:
The sixth annual Collegiate Peaks Enduro Challenge is Sunday in Buena Vista. Racing begins at 8 a.m. from the Buena Vista Family Camp ground and everyone is welcome to watch.
There is no charge for spectators. An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner at the campground will enable everyone to meet the riders and look at the bikes. The dinner is $5.
An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast before the event starts is $3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.