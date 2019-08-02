The Mountain Mail, Aug. 2, 1994:
A syndicate of nine buyers brought together by John Marzolf – a group that included Marzolf Automotive, Century 21, Salida Building & Loan, George Pallaoro, Kaess Contracting, Moltz Contracting, ASI RCC Inc., Super 8 Motel and one other whose name could not be ascertained by press time – purchased a half-dozen animals at Friday’s 4-H Market Sale, including all three grand champion animals.
The group spent a total of $13,345.55 for those six animals and donated them all back to be resold to benefit the Chaffee County 4-H program.
