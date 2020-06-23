The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1995:
Salida Police Sgt. Mike Bowers has announced a bicycle rodeo to be held Sunday at Gibson’s.
Bowers said there will be a serpentine course set up in the discount store’s parking lot, which will have traffic signs that riders will have to obey in successfully negotiating the course.
